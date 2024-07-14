 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Off-Road Vehicle Accident at Reeves Dry Lake Bed Results in Fatality

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 14, 2024 | 4:25 pmLast Updated: July 14, 2024 | 4:25 pm
reeves dry lake bed
(google maps)

FAIRVIEW VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal off-road vehicle accident at Reeves Dry Lake Bed claimed the life of an Apple Valley man in the early hours of July 14, 2024.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, at 4:10 AM, a male was driving an off-road vehicle, possibly an ATV, when it overturned while he was performing donuts.

The vehicle landed on him. The male’s sister, who was also in the vehicle, remained responsive after the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the lakebed located in the unincorporated area of Apple Valley and requested the coroner.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 33-year-old Angel J. Rivera.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation into the crash.

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 14, 2024 | 4:25 pmLast Updated: July 14, 2024 | 4:25 pm

More Local News

Sandstorm Rips Through Victor Valley, Leaving Widespread Destruction

July 13, 2024
Victorville Man Arrested After High-Speed Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-15 Freeway

Victorville Man Arrested After High-Speed Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-15 Freeway

July 13, 2024

Donald Trump Rushed off Stage Following Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

July 13, 2024

Deputy Larry Torres Awarded Medal of Valor for Heroic Rescue During Adelanto Fire

July 13, 2024
Back to top button