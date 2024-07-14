Off-Road Vehicle Accident at Reeves Dry Lake Bed Results in Fatality

FAIRVIEW VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal off-road vehicle accident at Reeves Dry Lake Bed claimed the life of an Apple Valley man in the early hours of July 14, 2024.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, at 4:10 AM, a male was driving an off-road vehicle, possibly an ATV, when it overturned while he was performing donuts.

The vehicle landed on him. The male’s sister, who was also in the vehicle, remained responsive after the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the lakebed located in the unincorporated area of Apple Valley and requested the coroner.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 33-year-old Angel J. Rivera.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation into the crash.





