Off-Highway vehicles are illegal on public roadways within Victorville City

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department has been aware of the ongoing issues regarding the operations of Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV) on public roadways and desert areas, near residential neighborhoods.

The Victorville Police Department would like to remind everyone it is illegal to operate any Off-Highway Vehicle on public roadways and anywhere within the City limits, including desert areas.

The following is a list of California Vehicle Code (CVC) and Victorville Municipal Code (VMC) violations which apply to the operations of all OHV:

• VMC 12.52.010 – No person shall operate an off-highway vehicle (OHV) on any street, highway or public land.

• VMC 12.14.010 – Prohibited operations- No person shall operate a motor vehicle, motorcycle, or any motor-driven cycle on any property unless with consent from the owner of said property. The property owner must provide written consent, which will be verified by Law Enforcement.

• CVC 4000(a) – Any person operating an unregistered vehicle on a highway, including an OHV, is guilty of an infraction and the vehicle subject to tow.

• CVC 4463(a)(1) – Any person who alters or forges registration/identification is guilty of a felony.

• CVC 10751(a) – Any person who removes, alters or defaces Vehicle Identification Number is guilty of a misdemeanor.

• CVC 23103 – Reckless driving upon a highway is a misdemeanor and the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

The above is a shortlist of examples and all other violations observed will be enforced. If you do operate an OHV in a legal area please remember everyone, regardless of age, must wear a helmet. See CVC section 38505 for further information.

Anyone operator under the age of 18 must satisfy one of the following:

• The operator has taken a prescribed safety training course, under supervision of a certified instructor.

• The operator is under direct supervision of an adult in possession of a safety certificate.

• The operator is in possession of an appropriate safety certificate.

We encourage you to further educate yourself and your family regarding the operations of OHV by visiting the Laws/Safety tab at https://ohv.parks.ca.gov/ and the Vehicles and Traffic tab at https://library.municode.com/…/codes/code_of_ordinances.It is our goal to ensure the safety of all citizens within the City of Victorville. If anyone has any questions or concerns, please contact Deputy Curtis Bennington at cbennington@sbcsd.org or 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.