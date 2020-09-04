Off-highway vehicle enforcement in area of Deep Creek spillway

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station will be enforcing and ticketing violators trespassing in illegal off-highway areas, officials said.

“Although we know it is warm outside and children are out of school, we would like to remind everyone the Deep Creek Spillway is not a public gathering location nor a legal Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area,” stated sheriff’s officials. “This area, including the flood control channel, is a restricted area for public use. Signs at the end of Deep Creek Road indicate the area is off limits.”

A task force has been put in to place to both educate and issue citations to those found in the area. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments OHV Enforcement team will be joined by officers from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Fish and Game to begin enforcement measures immediately.

If you would like information on legal OHV riding areas in San Bernardino County, please visit: Off-Highway Vehicle Ordinance

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that while out in the community, please practice social distancing guidelines currently in effect for both the County of San Bernardino and the State of California.

