Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement In Adelanto And Apple Valley Results In 30 Citations, 12 Tows

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An off-highway vehicle enforcement operation in the Adelanto and Apple Valley areas resulted in 30 citations, 12 vehicle tows and 34 warnings on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Operations Division conducted the operation with the Bureau of Land Management following a large off-road event that took place at Adelanto Stadium and in the Stoddard Wells area east of Dale Evans, according to a written statement from the division.

Sixteen law enforcement personnel took part in the operation, which was funded by a state grant.

“As a reminder, off-highway vehicles (OHVs) are only permitted to operate on designated, approved routes,” the division said. Riders unfamiliar with the area can use mapping apps to find approved routes.

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