Ocotillo Way in Apple Valley closed due to fatal crash investigation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a fatal accident investigation on Ocotillo Way in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 7:10 am, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 between Joshua Street and Juniper Street.

Emergency personnel responded and located an overturned pick up truck in the middle of the roadway and an occupant ejected. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner was advised to respond from San Bernardino and the identity of the deceased individual will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is currently being conducted and as of 9:30 am, the roadway continued to remain closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story an additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

