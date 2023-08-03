All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Ocotillo Way in Apple Valley closed due to fatal crash investigation

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 3, 2023

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a fatal accident investigation on Ocotillo Way in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 7:10 am, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 between Joshua Street and Juniper Street.

Emergency personnel responded and located an overturned pick up truck in the middle of the roadway and an occupant ejected. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner was advised to respond from San Bernardino and the identity of the deceased individual will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Related Articles

The investigation is currently being conducted and as of 9:30 am, the roadway continued to remain closed in both directions for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story an additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 3, 2023
Back to top button