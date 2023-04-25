Occupied CHP patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver on 215 freeway in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On April 23, 2023, at approximately 4:20 A.M., two California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a traffic collision on I-215 northbound, south of University Parkway.

The officers were seated within the patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated and stopped within a lane closure.

Alejandro Marcelo Vicente (Resident of Los Angeles) was traveling on I-215 northbound, south of University Parkway, at an unknown speed approaching the lane closure.

For reasons still under investigation, Mr. Vicente entered the closure and struck the patrol vehicle.

The officers were transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Vicente was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Pope at the CHP San Bernardino office at (909) 383-4247.

