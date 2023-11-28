Occupants escape unharmed after house fire on Mountain Meadows Drive in Spring Valley Lake

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupants of a house that went up in flames in the community of Spring Valley Lake this afternoon managed to escape unharmed.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at about 1:37 pm, on November 28, 2023, in the 18500 block of Mountain Meadows Drive. Upon arrival, crews reported thick black smoke and fire showing from the garage windows of a single-story home.

Crews initiated an offensive attack on the fire, cutting large ventilation holes in the roof to help release the pressurized smoke. just before 2:00 pm, they reported the bulk of the fire was contained to the garage.

Initial reports indicated the occupants were possibly still inside, however, firefighters later confirmed everyone escaped unharmed.

Firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul due to fire spreading into the attic and through the ducting along the home.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.

(Photo: Victoria Perez Wiley)

