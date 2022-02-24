All News
Oasis Smoke Shop in Hesperia robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Oasis Smoke Shop in Hesperia was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.
It happened at about 7:45 pm, on February 20, 2022, in the 15700 block of Main Street.
An unknown male wearing a black hoodie with an unknown circular white logo, and khaki-colored shorts approached the register and pretended to be interested in making a purchase. Moments later, the suspect aimed a gun at the female clerk, placed a bag on the counter, and demanded the money.
The suspect fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the case you are asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
