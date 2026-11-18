OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 60-year-old Oak Hills man was arrested after deputies said he threatened to kill two men and fired multiple rounds when they came to retrieve a skid steer they had rented to him.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a report of criminal threats at about 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in the 10100 block of Joshua Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the two men, ages 36 and 29, went to the property to pick up the equipment. Deputies said the suspect, identified as Tambi Wanj, brandished a firearm and threatened to kill the men. The two fled after Wanj allegedly fired multiple rounds.

Deputies served a search warrant at the property and found a firearm inside the residence and multiple fired cartridge casings outside, according to the statement.

Wanj was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of criminal threats and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “REPORT” to 844-909-3006 or through the Sheriff’s Department’s online tip portal.

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