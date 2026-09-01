Oak Hills High School Wins $5,000, Now In Running For $1 Million Football Field Upgrade

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Oak Hills High School has won $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights initiative and is now in the running for a $1 million football field transformation.

The local high school was selected as one of the winners of the program’s weekly $5K Fridays sweepstakes, part of the third annual Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

This year, T-Mobile is offering more than $8.4 million in total prizes to high schools in communities across the country, according to a written statement from T-Mobile.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition culminates with one school receiving a $1 million football field upgrade. Oak Hills High School’s $5,000 award gives the school an early win as it competes for substantially larger prizes available later in the program.

Under the competition format, 40 schools will be selected as Division Finalists, with 10 schools chosen from each of the West, East, Midwest and South divisions. Each finalist will receive $25,000 for their school and a T-Mobile-hosted Home Game Celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Division Champions — one from each division — will then receive $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym valued at $90,000 and a $5,000 student leadership award. One finalist will also receive an additional $25,000 Fan Favorite award.

The competition’s grand prize winner will receive the $1 million football field upgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program is open to high schools in U.S. communities with populations under 150,000. Authorized school officials, including teachers, coaches and administrators, can submit an application explaining why their school deserves a football field transformation.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 18. A panel of judges will select the 40 Division Finalists based on community impact, need, creativity, school pride, social media participation and overall community engagement, according to T-Mobile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public voting for the Division Finalists is scheduled for Oct. 8-25. The four schools receiving the highest number of votes will advance as Division Champions, with another round of public voting scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 8.

The grand prize winner is expected to be announced Nov. 12. T-Mobile Chief Operating Officer Jon Freier said the program is intended to recognize more than high school football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Friday Night 5G Lights has become about so much more than football — it’s about celebrating the pride, traditions and connections that make small towns special,” Freier said in the written statement. “This season, we’re going even bigger and opening the door for more schools than ever to win because every community deserves its moment in the spotlight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous grand prize winners have demonstrated how smaller communities can rally enough support to win the nationwide competition.

Inola High School in Inola, Oklahoma, a community with a population of about 1,900, won the inaugural competition in 2024 and received a $1 million football field transformation.

Dierks High School in Dierks, Arkansas, followed in 2025. The community, with a population of about 900, generated nearly 2 million votes and secured its own $1 million field upgrade, according to T-Mobile.

More than 750 schools nationwide have received prizes through Friday Night 5G Lights since the initiative launched.

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski have also returned to promote this year’s competition.

“This program celebrates the passion, pride and sense of community that makes high school football so special,” Mahomes said. “I am excited to recognize the players, fans and hometowns that bring that energy every Friday night.”

More information about the competition, including applications and voting, is available through Friday Night 5G Lights.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!