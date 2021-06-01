All News
NWS issues an excessive heat warning for the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Hot weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Victor Valley.
According to the agency, the warning will go into effect from 11:00 am on Wednesday to 8:00 pm Thursday. Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 98 to 103 degrees are expected in Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.
Extreme heat will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, especially for people doing outdoor activities.
To prepare for the heat people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Here are a few tips the NWS suggests you take if you plan on being outdoors:
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
An excessive heat warning is a notice issued by the National Weather Service of the United States within 12 hours of the heat index reaching one of two criteria levels. Wikipedia
