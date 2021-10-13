All News
NWS issues a frost advisory for the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — It’s going to be a chilly night in the mountains and the Victor Valley with frost-freezing temperatures, according to the US National Weather Service.
The agency issued a frost advisory that goes into effect from tonight at midnight and will last until 9:00 am on Wednesday, October 13th. Temperatures in Victorville are forecasted to drop to 30 degrees overnight and into the morning.
Frost formation could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and to provide adequate shelter for your four-legged family members.
Remember to also be extra careful tomorrow morning as you start your day. Frost could also make walkways, sidewalks, and street roads slippery, so use extra caution!
Monday afternoon thunderstorms and a few showers developed over the Big Bear area leaving a dusting of snow above 7500 ft. The NWS said it was the first snow of the season and shared photo showing a dusting of snow from the Snow Summit webcam! The Victor Valley experienced dangerous dust storms that reduced visibility and toppled over many trees.
Temperatures for the rest of the week will range from the low 70’s and dip into the mid-low 40’s at night.
