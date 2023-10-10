NWS issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service (NWS) San Diego issued a wind advisory for the San Bernardino County Mountains and High Deserts.

The wind advisory goes into effect at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, and expires on the following morning at 11:00 a.m.

The area will experience 20-30 mph winds from the west with gusts up to 50 mph and temperatures will run 2-7 degrees below seasonal averages.

According to the NWS, people should secure loose outdoor objects, and high-profile vehicles should watch out for hazardous crosswinds.

The agency said a low-pressure system moving into the western U.S. will lead to a deeper marine layer and patchy drizzle Tuesday night-Wednesday. However, there are no significant rain events forecasted in the near future.

The Climate Change Impacts and Risk Analysis (CIRA) said a low-pressure system is propagating toward the west coast of North America.

The NWS San Diego said the system will bring gusty winds as it comes toward us through Wednesday. As it leaves Thursday, winds will flip around from the north/east (Santa Ana) with some places a touch warmer.

A low pressure system is propagating toward the west coast of North America.

It will eventually traverse across the entire US throughout the week, bringing chances for severe weather, heavy rainfall, and for some places in the Rockies and Plains, wintry weather. pic.twitter.com/nIhYOxZ9gH — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) October 10, 2023

Copy URL URL Copied