Nurse assigned to corrections bureau is 10th SBCSD employee to test positive for COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A nurse assigned to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s corrections bureau has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees infected to 10, officials confirmed.

“The nurse has not worked at any of the Sheriff’s Department facilities since April 3rd and has been on vacation since April 4th. We are currently investigating how the nurse was infected. We continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty,” the release stated.

Five of the 10 employees who tested positive have returned to work, and additional employees affected by the virus will return to work in the next few weeks the department said.

Those previously infected included 1 deputy assigned to patrol, 4 deputies assigned to corrections, 1 deputy assigned to a patrol station as a detective, and 2 professional staff employees – one is assigned to corrections and the other assigned to a patrol station in an administrative position.

As of April 17th, the County has reported a total of 1096 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths.

“We know our communities well, and the care and consideration they have for each other. Help us do our job of keeping the community safe and healthy. I know we can get through this if we all work together,” stated Sheriff John McMahon.

