Numerous windows broken at Silverado High School in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an overnight burglary at Silverado High School that resulted in multiple broken windows and property damage, officials said.

At about 12:25 am, an alarm was activated at the school located in the 14000 block of Cobalt Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said security guards for the school responded and found several unknown subjects fleeing the campus.

“One 16-year old male, possibly involved, was detained by the guards until deputies arrived,” stated Rodriguez. “The juvenile was issued a citation and released to his guardian.”

Rodriguez said numerous windows were broken and property was damaged.

The investigation is on-going and deputies are working with the School District to obtain further information and evidence. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

