Northbound I-15 Remains Closed Due to Persistent Battery Truck Fire Near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound I-15 freeway remains shut down Saturday morning, as emergency crews continue to address a battery truck fire near Baker. The fire, which ignited over 24 hours ago, has caused severe traffic and created hazardous conditions.

San Bernardino County Fire Officials said that overnight, multiple attempts were made to move the container from the freeway shoulder to open land using heavy equipment from the County Fire’s Special Operations Division, including an excavator and a dozer.

“Ground improvements and grading were completed in preparation for relocating the container to a safe area for long-term mitigation and cleanup. However, the container’s weight, exceeding 75,000 pounds, has made these efforts unsuccessful so far,” stated County Fire officials.

As a result, the NB I-15 remains closed with a hard closure at Afton Canyon. To manage traffic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) alternated the north and southbound flow on the southbound lanes.

CHP officials said the air quality is being monitored within the hazardous zone. Testing is being done on the air quality, and if it comes back within an acceptable range, one lane of northbound I-15 could be opened. It could immediately close depending on the fire and the toxic fume levels.

Current Situation

The primary concern is the air quality due to the hazardous materials and chemicals involved. Air monitoring is assessing for hydrogen cyanide, chlorine, and sulfur dioxide. These chemicals pose significant health risks at elevated levels, with hydrogen cyanide and chlorine being particularly dangerous even at low concentrations.

Next Steps

County Fire is working with partner agencies and resources to call for additional heavy equipment for the removal of the container, an effort that will continue throughout the day. The container’s weight requires specialized equipment for successful removal. Constant reevaluation will occur throughout the day. This is a fluid and dynamic situation, and we will continually assess public safety needs. Further updates will be provided through the responsible agencies.

Southbound 15 and Traffic Management

Though the Southbound lanes (SB) are open, there may be intermittent closures if safety concerns arise. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are managing traffic by alternating its flow along the southbound lanes to facilitate northbound and southbound travel. Drivers are urged to follow the directions of CHP officers on scene and exercise caution while navigating the area.

The transport of equipment, personnel, and water to the fire scene is challenging, given the distance from many fire stations and current traffic conditions, which have extended response times.

Collaborative Efforts and Firefighting Strategy

San Bernardino County Fire is coordinating with CalTrans and utilizing heavy equipment from both agencies. Their primary goal is public safety, a concern underscored by the hazardous nature of lithium-ion fires, which can quickly lead to thermal runaway and emit toxic gases.

Efforts are currently focusing on improving the ground and constructing a large berm near the fire-stricken container, which weighs between 60,000 to 70,000 pounds. This will facilitate its safe removal from the freeway into open land. Firefighters, equipped with protective gear, are also assessing the container’s structural integrity.

Public Safety and Environmental Precautions

To ensure the safety of the public and expedite the reopening of the freeway, comprehensive measures are in place. Teams are also focusing on addressing potential environmental impacts from the hazardous materials involved. Collaboration with federal cooperators from the Bureau of Land Management is ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation.

Support for Stranded Motorists

San Bernardino County Fire’s Logistics Division has stationed supplies at the Clyde V Kane Rest Stop on the northbound 15, south of Afton Canyon Road. Water and other necessary provisions are available for motorists stranded due to the closure. Additional ambulances and paramedic fire apparatus have been dispatched to address medical and heat-related emergencies.

Motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate routes, such as Interstate 40, and avoid attempting to travel northbound on I-15 until the closure is lifted. Please follow the directives of law enforcement officers, including the CHP, in the area.

The Truck Fire

The truck fire was reported on July 26, 2024, at approximately 6:38 am, on the NB I-15 at Mile Marker 13 near Baker, CA. San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and found an overturned semi-truck leaking fuel and oil while hauling a container of lithium-ion batteries. The trailer caught fire, complicating suppression efforts due to the nature of the cargo.

Understanding Thermal Runaway in Lithium Ion Battery Fires

Thermal runaway is a chain reaction within a lithium-ion battery that can lead to catastrophic failure, resulting in fires or explosions. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what happens during thermal runaway:

1. Initial Trigger: Thermal runaway can be initiated by several factors, such as physical damage (e.g., puncturing or crushing), overcharging, manufacturing defects, or exposure to extreme heat.

2. Internal Heating: Once triggered, a part of the battery starts to overheat. This can be due to an internal short circuit or a chemical reaction within the battery.

3. Chain Reaction: The heat generated from the initial trigger increases the temperature inside the battery. This heat can cause other parts of the battery to react, generating even more heat.

4. Rapid Temperature Rise: As the temperature rises, the electrolyte inside the battery—a flammable liquid—starts to vaporize and decompose, producing gases. This further increases the internal pressure and temperature.

5. Gas Release and Ignition: The increasing pressure can cause the battery casing to rupture, releasing flammable gases. These gases can then ignite, leading to a fire or explosion.

6. Propagation: If the battery is part of a larger battery pack, the heat and flames can spread to adjacent cells, causing them to undergo thermal runaway as well. This can result in a large, intense fire that is difficult to control.

SB County Fire said that understanding thermal runaway helps in appreciating the complexity and danger of lithium-ion battery fires, highlighting the importance of safety precautions and effective response strategies.

Safety Tips

Remember to prepare for travel, especially during the current elevated temperatures.

Provide plenty of water and supplies in your vehicle.

Plan your route accordingly and ensure you have enough supplies, fuel, and charge in your vehicle.

Use caution with any electronic routing systems that may suggest alternate routes, especially those that include dirt roads. Often, these areas are unimproved trails and roads, which can lead to vehicles getting stuck, a significant problem experienced throughout the day yesterday.

