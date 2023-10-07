Northbound I-15 Onramp at Main Street in Hesperia to close for 10 days

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – CalTrans will be closing the northbound 15 freeway on-ramp at Main Street in Hesperia as they continue with a pavement rehabilitation project.

The closure will take place between October 9, to October 20, 2023, and is expected to cause delays during peak hours of traffic.

Caltrans recently finished repaving the Main Street offramp on the northbound 15 freeway, which required the closure of the ramp for 10 days, from September 27 to October, which caused significant delays for commuters exiting Bear Valley Road during rush hour.

Caltrans released a schedule of the upcoming work currently underway, with weather permitting, to allow the community time to plan ahead for safer travels.

Monday through Saturday

Alternating lane closures will be in place on the Northbound I-15 from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., possibly bringing lanes down to one.

All on / off ramps are subject to intermittent closures for crew safety and related roadwork, and connector closures may take place on the NB/SB I-15 to NB/SB US 395 during operations.

Southbound I-15, from Bear Valley Road to Oak Hill Road, will experience alternating lane closures– 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m., possibly bringing lanes down to one.

Traffic Swap: North of the US 395 on the I-15 a traffic switch is in place. The NB traffic, just north of the US 395, is detoured into the median to enable crews to remove and replace concrete.

Be alert: Work trucks entering and exiting from the center median.

In the event of rain – NB and SB lanes #1 and #2 will close due to potential flooding.

To avoid delays, use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan back to I-15 as a detour. Please use caution and remember to reduce your speed when approaching and driving through the construction zones.

Copy URL URL Copied