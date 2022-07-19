All News
Northbound I-15 freeway in Baker reopens after fatal traffic accident investigation
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A fatal traffic accident investigation prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down the northbound I-15 freeway in the town of Baker for several hours on Tuesday.
It happened at 12:33 pm, on July 19, 2022, near Baker Blvd. offramp, and involved at least three vehicles. Per CHP incident logs, a red compact 4-door sedan, a gray SUV, and a blue pickup truck were involved in the collision.
According to radio traffic, two adults were unconscious and a child in a baby seat was ejected.
Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and confirmed a total of 7 patients with three of them considered immediate and requested three helicopters to land at the scene.
Unfortunately, two of the helicopter requests were canceled after two of the immediate patients were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident prompted a full closure of the northbound lanes at Kelbaker and traffic was funneled into Baker. CHP logs reported that northbound lanes were reopened just after 3:00 pm. Officers remained at the scene with a mangled red sedan as they waited for the San Bernardino County Coroner to arrive.
The CHP Barstow station is handling the investigation into the collision and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
