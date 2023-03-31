Northbound I-15 closed near Baker for emergency work after a traffic collision

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early morning traffic collision has prompted an emergency hard closure of the northbound I-15 freeway near Baker.

It happened at about 5:39 am, on March Thursday, 30, 2023, on the I-15 at mile marker 15, several miles south of Baker.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the crash involved a silver Ford Fiesta that was on the right shoulder and a semi that crashed into a white sedan.

(Traffic map at about 5:50 pm)

Per the logs, the 70,000 lbs. tractor-trailer rolled over and came to a rest on its side approximately 150 feet off the roadway, damaging a perimeter fence.

The contents of the semi were confirmed not to pose a Hazmat threat, however, CalTrans was requested to respond due to a possible Hazmat from the collision.

The fire department was also requested to assess or disconnect the lithium batteries on the semi, per the logs.

At about 9:40 am, a hard closure was put in place for the #2 lane. At 1:29 pm, the #1 lane was shut down and reopened at 2:01 pm, per the logs.

Motorists traveling north from the Victor Valley towards Las Vegas said they have been stuck in gridlock traffic for 2-3 hours and they’ve only moved a couple of miles. At about 5:00 pm, a dust storm blew thru the area.

Information on the extent of injuries was not available at the time of this article. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Sharon Whittle)

