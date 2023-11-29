Northbound Bear Valley Road Off Ramp Closes for 10 days; Expect Delays

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The Northbound Bear Valley Road off ramp on Interstate 15 (I-15) will be closed from November 28 to December 8, and traffic is expected during peak travel hours.

This closure is part of the ongoing rehabilitation project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in San Bernardino County.

During this period, the off ramp will be inaccessible to motorists. This closure is necessary to facilitate excavation and paving operations in the area.

During the initial evening closure, commuters encountered increased traffic and a minor delay when exiting Nisqualli Road, which was the next available offramp.

Please note that the dates mentioned are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of both drivers and crew members, intermittent closures of on and off ramps, as well as alternating lane closures, may also be implemented.

OVERSIZED VEHICLES

Additionally, oversized loads are required to utilize lanes 1 and 2 on the Northbound Joshua and Main Street off ramps.

OAK HILL ROAD OFF-RAMP

If you are traveling southbound on I-15 and wish to exit at the Oak Hill off ramp, please ensure that you are in lanes 3 and 4 as the K-rail separates the inside lanes and restricts access.

It is essential to stay alert while driving through the construction zones. Be cautious of work trucks entering and exiting from the center median.

In the event of rain, please be mindful that lanes #1 and #2 on both the northbound and southbound sides may close due to potential flooding.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

For smoother travel and to avoid delays, consider using State Route 138 to State Route 18 in Phelan as a detour. Remember to reduce your speed and exercise caution when approaching and driving through the construction areas. Thank you for your cooperation.

