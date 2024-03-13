All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Norco Felon Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle Ended on I-15 Freeway in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 13, 2024 | 4:42 pm
Raezahntae Edward Baird, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old previously convicted felon from Norco was arrested after leading police in Victorville on a dangerous high-speed pursuit that ended on the I-15 freeway.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 1:38 p.m. deputies located a silver 1998 Honda Sedan that was reported stolen out of Cabazon, parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Socorro Cuevas told VVNG deputies observed a male suspect, who was later identified as Raezahntae Edward Baird, enter the front driver seat of the stolen vehicle.

Raezahntae Edward Baird, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Baird failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” stated the spokeswoman.

During the pursuit, Baird drove on the opposite side of the road, into oncoming traffic, failed to stop at several red lights, and drove at a high rate of speed in residential areas.

Raezahntae Edward Baird, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued for approximately 9 miles and terminated when the vehicle entered the southbound I-15 at Bear Valley Road. A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver was conducted, bringing the vehicle to a complete stop.

Baird was detained moments later. A female passenger in the vehicle was also handcuffed and detained but later released, officials confirmed.

Raezahntae Edward Baird, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Baird is currently on Felony Probation for a prior conviction for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle out of Riverside County.

Baird was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for V.C 2800.2(A)- Felony Reckless Evading, and PC 496D(A)- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. His bail is set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom on March 14, 2024, at 12:30 pm.

Raezahntae Edward Baird, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 13, 2024 | 4:42 pm
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
Back to top button