Norco Felon Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle Ended on I-15 Freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old previously convicted felon from Norco was arrested after leading police in Victorville on a dangerous high-speed pursuit that ended on the I-15 freeway.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 1:38 p.m. deputies located a silver 1998 Honda Sedan that was reported stolen out of Cabazon, parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Socorro Cuevas told VVNG deputies observed a male suspect, who was later identified as Raezahntae Edward Baird, enter the front driver seat of the stolen vehicle.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Baird failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” stated the spokeswoman.

During the pursuit, Baird drove on the opposite side of the road, into oncoming traffic, failed to stop at several red lights, and drove at a high rate of speed in residential areas.

The pursuit continued for approximately 9 miles and terminated when the vehicle entered the southbound I-15 at Bear Valley Road. A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver was conducted, bringing the vehicle to a complete stop.

Baird was detained moments later. A female passenger in the vehicle was also handcuffed and detained but later released, officials confirmed.

Baird is currently on Felony Probation for a prior conviction for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle out of Riverside County.

Baird was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for V.C 2800.2(A)- Felony Reckless Evading, and PC 496D(A)- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. His bail is set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom on March 14, 2024, at 12:30 pm.





