Nonprofits in San Bernardino County are eligible for free face masks

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County will be providing complimentary disposable face masks to help 501(c)3 organizations throughout the County.

To obtain free masks through the County’s Purchasing Department, email a request to vendor@pur.sbcounty.gov.

In your email, share documentation designating your organization as a 501(c)3 non-profit, along with the number of masks needed for your organization. The Purchasing Department will contact you when the complimentary disposable masks may be picked up.

“We know that our nonprofits are bringing invaluable assistance to County residents during this pandemic, and we need to support them however we can,” said County CEO Gary McBride.

While the County has a significant number of masks, they are only available as supplies last, so don’t delay. The County is also asking that our County nonprofits only request what they need.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact Valerie Clay with the County’s Support Services Group via email vclay@cao.sbcounty.gov.

