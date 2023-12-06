Non-Injury Crash Temporarily Blocks Traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-car traffic collision caused a temporary disruption on Hesperia Road Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:02 p.m. on December 6, 2023, at the intersection of Verde Street and Hesperia Road, just below the Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Emergency services including the Victorville Fire Department and the Victorville Police Department swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered two sedans with noticeable damage obstructing the northbound lanes of Hesperia Road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the accident. Despite the collision, motorists were able to navigate their vehicles around the scene by utilizing alternate routes.

At this time, no further information regarding the cause of the crash or the individuals involved has been made available.

Authorities are likely conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

