Non-injury crash caused delays Monday night on the 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on the southbound I-15 freeway.

It happened at bout 6:45 pm, on November 27, 2023, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

The collision caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the drainage ditch that runs along the shoulder of the freeway. The other vehicle, a two-door BMW became disabled in traffic and was blocking the no.1 lane.

The occupants of the vehicles were not injured and declined medical transportation.

Motorists on the freeway encountered gridlocked traffic as they traveled through the area of the accident.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation.

