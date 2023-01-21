Nominate a First Responder to win a 4K TV from Valley Hi Toyota

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota, the Toyota dealership located in Victorville, California, is giving away a 4k HDTV and other prizes to first responders. The dealership wants to show its appreciation for the hard work and dedication of first responders, who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.

To nominate a first responder to win the TV, you must visit valleyhitoyota.com/firstresponder by Sunday, Jan 21. It will be the last day to enter. The nomination process is easy and only takes a few minutes to complete. All you need to do is provide some basic information about the first responder you are nominating, such as their name and contact information, as well as a shot out to them and how much you appreciate what they do.

Valley Hi Toyota is committed to supporting the men and women who serve our communities, and this giveaway is just one way they are showing their appreciation. By nominating a first responder, you can help them win a brand new 4k HDTV and other prizes, like Beats Studio earbuds, a Ninja blender, an air fryer, and an Amazon Echo Show. To nominate for the other prizes besides the TV, you can go to their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok profiles to look for the promotional videos.

First responders play an important role in our communities and Valley Hi Toyota is proud to honor and recognize them for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices. They are always there for us, and now it is our turn to be there for them. So, visit valleyhitoyota.com/firstresponder now and nominate your favorite first responder(s) and give them a chance to win this amazing prize today!

Valley Hi Toyota will be giving away Used Car 23 as soon as they reach 20,000 LIKES on their Facebook page. Currently they stand at 19,150. Last month, Jennifer Cuevas won a Toyota Yaris, she is a member of the VVNG community.

