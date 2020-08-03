No injuries reported following drive-by shooting in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies with the Victorville Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:54 PM on August 1, 2020, in the 13400 block of Baylor Street within the community of Foxfire Ranch.

According to a resident, a silver four-door sedan drove by and shot three times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in the street.

No injuries were reported and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

