No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into semi on SB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at 10:20 am, on May 15, 2022, along the I-15 freeway just after the Main Street overpass and involved a red Toyota Camry and a tractor-trailer.

The sedan sustained major front-end damage and came to a stop in a dirt area between the onramp and the freeway. The driver of the semi was not injured and there was no visible damage to the semi.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the crash investigation.

