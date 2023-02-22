No injuries reported after Tuesday morning crash on US Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday morning crash on US Highway 395 in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:30 am, on February 21, 2023, between Smoke Tree Road and Acacia Road. The crash involved a VW, a Mercedes-Benz, and a tractor-trailer combination.

Both of the vehicles ended up along the southbound shoulder and the semi was across the highway on the northbound shoulder.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

A deputy from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Department spoke with the drivers of the vehicles and confirmed there were no injuries reported.

The collision scene affected traffic on Highway 395 for about an hour until the vehicles were towed away.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

