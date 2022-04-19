All News
No injuries reported after Tuesday morning crash on SB I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday morning traffic accident on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened at 6:10 am, on April 19, 2022, on the southbound I-15, just after the Ranchero Road overpass.
The crash involved a white 2019 Toyota Camry and a white 2021 Subaru Forester SUV. The impact caused the Camry to crash on top of the k-rail.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and evaluated two occupants for complaints of neck and back pain, however, all declined medical transportation.
Traffic was jammed for a bit while the vehicles were towed away.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
