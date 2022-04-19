No injuries reported after Tuesday morning crash on SB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a Tuesday morning traffic accident on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at 6:10 am, on April 19, 2022, on the southbound I-15, just after the Ranchero Road overpass.

The crash involved a white 2019 Toyota Camry and a white 2021 Subaru Forester SUV. The impact caused the Camry to crash on top of the k-rail.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and evaluated two occupants for complaints of neck and back pain, however, all declined medical transportation.

Traffic was jammed for a bit while the vehicles were towed away.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

