No injuries reported after single-vehicle rollover crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Summit Valley Road Thursday morning.

It happened at about 8:00 am, on June 8, 2023, near Telephone Canyon Road and involved a black 2014 Honda CR-Z.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and located the vehicle on the side along the east side of the roadway. The male driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and was not injured.

California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville station responded to conduct the investigation.