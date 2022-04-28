No injuries reported after semi crashes thru guardrail on I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several hundred feet of guardrail were damaged during an early morning crash on the 15 freeway in Victorville.

At about 1:52 am, on April 27, 2022, a semi was traveling on the southbound side of the freeway when for reasons still unknown, the driver lost control of the semi and crashed.

The tractor-trailer combination continued moving, damaging the guardrail, before crossing over into the northbound side of the freeway.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and able to walk away from the crash.

Northbound traffic was jammed for several miles for most of the day as CalTrans employees worked to repair the damaged guardrail.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

