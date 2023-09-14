No injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

At about 2:35 am, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, California Highway Patrol officers responded to the location, underneath the Joshua Street overpass. Upon arrival, they found two pickup trucks and two sedans blocking the roadway.

Several of the yellow sand barrels were damaged sending sand and other debris across multiple lanes.

Northbound traffic was at a complete standstill for approximately 30 minutes while workers removed the damaged bins and debris from the roadway. A street sweeper also assisted with clearing the sand from the roadway.

Mariposa Road was used as a detour for motorists not wanting to wait on the freeway. Many of them were unaware the Joshua Street onramp was closed until September 22nd for construction and instead had to get back onto the I-15 at Main Street.

The accident investigation is being handled by the CHP Victorville station.

