No Injuries Reported After Car Fire on NB 15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A car fire was reported around 9:49 PM on July 30, 2024, on the northbound 15 freeway, north of Oak Hill Road.

The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene. All occupants of the red Cadillac involved were able to safely exit the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic experienced slight delays as authorities managed the situation and cleared the area. Further details will be provided if available.





