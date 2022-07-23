All News
No injuries reported after car fire on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a vehicle fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at about 9:41 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022, and involved a gold-colored Toyota Camry that stopped in the center divider, near the Kenwood Avenue.
In a photo was to the Victor Valley News Group on Facebook flames were visible from the engine compartment. The no. 1 and 2 lanes were temporarily closed while firefighters worked on knocking down the fire.
Bystanders reported a man holding a baby was standing near the vehicle. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
