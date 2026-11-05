15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

No Injuries Reported After BMW Overturns On Southbound 15 Freeway In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:12 pm | Nov. 05, 2026 Updated 2:13 pm | Nov. 05, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound 15 Freeway near the 395 overpass Thursday afternoon in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on November 5, 2026, and involved a 2008 BMW 3 Series that overturned and landed off the freeway, partially in a field.

The vehicle also damaged a chain-link perimeter fence along the I-15.

The California Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the crash. The solo occupant, described as the driver, was not injured.

Traffic on the southbound 15 Freeway was backing up in the area as motorists slowed through the crash scene. By 2:05 p.m., the vehicle had been towed away and traffic had returned to normal.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 2:12 pm | Nov. 05, 2026 Updated 2:13 pm | Nov. 05, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us