No Injuries Reported After BMW Overturns On Southbound 15 Freeway In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound 15 Freeway near the 395 overpass Thursday afternoon in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on November 5, 2026, and involved a 2008 BMW 3 Series that overturned and landed off the freeway, partially in a field.

The vehicle also damaged a chain-link perimeter fence along the I-15.

The California Highway Patrol was on scene investigating the crash. The solo occupant, described as the driver, was not injured.

Traffic on the southbound 15 Freeway was backing up in the area as motorists slowed through the crash scene. By 2:05 p.m., the vehicle had been towed away and traffic had returned to normal.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation.

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