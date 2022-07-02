No injuries reported after 2 separate accidents along Mariposa Road in Hesperia on Friday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after two single-vehicle traffic accidents along Mariposa Road on Friday.

The first crash happened at about 6:22 am, on July 1, 2022, along Mariposa Road, south of Mesquite Street.

For reasons still under investigation, a white 2013 Chevrolet Malibu left the roadway and scraped against a wooden telephone pole before stopping on a slope near a wash.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The young female driver was able to self-extricate from the car and walked herself up to the roadway. A couple of Good Samaritans stopped and waited with her while emergency personnel arrived. No injuries were reported.

At about 7:08 pm, a rollover crash involving a dark gray 2007 Honda Accord was reported along Mariposa Road, north of Cedar Street. San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and confirmed nobody was injured.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

