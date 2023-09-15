No injuries after vehicle crashed into a police car Friday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a deputy’s patrol car Friday morning in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that deputies were conducting a vehicle check on Forrest Avenue at about 7:27 a.m. on September 15, 2023.

A male adult driving a gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Forrest Ave and crashed into a patrol car.

Huerta said that no one was injured but there was significant damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles required tow trucks to be removed from the scene.

Copy URL URL Copied