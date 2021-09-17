No injuries after truck fire on southbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) –No injuries were reported after a Friday morning fire involving a pickup truck in the Cajon Pass.

The incident was reported at 6:30 am, on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Rd near the brake check area.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and located flames showing from a silver Nissan Titan along the right shoulder of the freeway with no threat to the vegetation.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the cause is unknown at this time.

Traffic was briefly congested while the fire was knocked down.

(photo by Hugo C. Valdez)

