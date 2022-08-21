All News
No injuries after single-vehicle rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-15 freeway Sunday morning in Hesperia.
The crash involving a 2018 Chevy Malibu happened on August 21, 2022, at about 4:49 am, just north of the US Highway 395 off-ramp.
A Freeway Service Patrol truck was one of the first to stop and the driver assisted with getting the female driver out of the vehicle.
San Bernardino County Firefighter-Paramedics evaluated the woman but she declined medical transportation.
No other injuries were reported and the California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation.
