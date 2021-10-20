No injuries after rollover crash on I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

The single-vehicle crash involving an older-model Toyota Tacoma was reported at about 5:16 am, on October 20, 2021.

According to CHP incident logs, the vehicle was southbound on the I-15 and went into the northbound lanes, approximately one mile south of Main Street.

No injuries were reported and Caltrans was advised about guard rail damage caused by the accident.

