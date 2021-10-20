All News
No injuries after rollover crash on I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.
The single-vehicle crash involving an older-model Toyota Tacoma was reported at about 5:16 am, on October 20, 2021.
According to CHP incident logs, the vehicle was southbound on the I-15 and went into the northbound lanes, approximately one mile south of Main Street.
No injuries were reported and Caltrans was advised about guard rail damage caused by the accident.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Combative woman arrested inside Chase bank in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Felon out on bail arrested on gun and drug charges in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News5 days ago
Cash taken during burglary at Hi-Desert Liquor in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
-
All News4 days ago
Girl, 4, hit and killed by SUV in Victorville parking lot
-
All News5 days ago
Person airlifted after late night rollover crash in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Car crashes from I-15 freeway and lands on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia