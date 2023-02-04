15 freeway
No injuries after Friday night car fire on northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a car fire Friday night on the northbound I -15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened at about 8:12 pm, on February 3, 2023, between Main Street and Bear Valley Road.
The vehicle involved, a silver four-door Chrysler sedan was occupied by an eight-month-pregnant woman and another small child.
Steven Lozoya Sr. was traveling on the freeway when he saw the vehicle fire and stopped to help. Steven told VVNG the woman was driving from Hemet to Apple Valley when she smelled smoke, lost power, and saw flames coming from underneath the car.
The woman and her child were not injured and Steven allowed them to wait inside his SUV until a ride arrived for them.
San Bernardino County Fire required the no.1 lane to be shut down resulting in a traffic jam on the NB I-15 for several miles.
