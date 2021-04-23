No injuries after driver crashes into gas pump in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a gas pump in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 6:32 am, on April 21, 2021, at the 76 gas pumps located at the corner of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads.

A woman driving a black 2017 Honda Civic was traveling north on Kiowa and attempted to make a right turn onto Bear Valley at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gas pump.

Sheriff’s officials said the female driver was neither arrested or cited.

(Screen capture from Travis Costello video)

