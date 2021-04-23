All News
No injuries after driver crashes into gas pump in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a gas pump in Apple Valley.
It happened at about 6:32 am, on April 21, 2021, at the 76 gas pumps located at the corner of Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads.
A woman driving a black 2017 Honda Civic was traveling north on Kiowa and attempted to make a right turn onto Bear Valley at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gas pump.
Sheriff’s officials said the female driver was neither arrested or cited.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News2 days ago
7 injured in Hesperia crash on Wednesday
-
All News1 day ago
Man shot in apparent road rage incident in Hesperia
-
All News17 hours ago
26-year-old Barstow man killed in Apple Valley crash identified
-
All News1 day ago
Pedestrian struck, airlifted on NB I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News1 day ago
Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Barstow
-
All News12 hours ago
Smoke from prescribed burning in Big Bear visible from the Victor Valley
-
All News2 hours ago
8 injured, including children in multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News2 hours ago
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing on D Street on-ramp in Victorville