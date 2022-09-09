No gun found after lockdown at Lakeview Leadership Academy in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dozens of worried parents rushed towards the campus of Lake view Leadership Academy Thursday morning after hearing reports of a person with a gun.

At approximately 9:46 a.m., on September 8, 2022, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the school because a student reported seeing an unknown male with a gun on campus before school started.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG it was unknown if the person seen was a student or not.

(Photo by Chalien Sepulveda)

“School security took action and the school was placed on lockdown. Deputies were dispatched to the school. They advised the nearby school Excelsior to go on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” stated Blake.

The spokeswoman said Victorville deputies with the assistance of K-9 handler Deputy J. Carroll and his gun apprehension dog Nina searched and cleared the school of any threats. The lockdown was lifted at 12:41 p.m.

The Victor Valley Union High School District released the following statements to parents:

“The investigation is ongoing; deputies are searching every room of the campus with specialized dogs. Students and staff are safe and no weapons have been found. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will update you when more information becomes available.” –VVUHSD

“The search of the campus has been completed with no weapons found. All students and staff are safe. The school day will proceed with students being released at the normal time. We are thankful for the quick response from the Sheriff’s Dept. Thank you for your cooperation and support.” –VVUHSD

On Thursday afternoon, parents with students at Cobalt Institute of Math and Science (CIMS) on Topaz Road in Victorville received the following message regarding an incident at the school.

