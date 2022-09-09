All News
No gun found after lockdown at Lakeview Leadership Academy in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dozens of worried parents rushed towards the campus of Lake view Leadership Academy Thursday morning after hearing reports of a person with a gun.
At approximately 9:46 a.m., on September 8, 2022, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from the school because a student reported seeing an unknown male with a gun on campus before school started.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG it was unknown if the person seen was a student or not.
“School security took action and the school was placed on lockdown. Deputies were dispatched to the school. They advised the nearby school Excelsior to go on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” stated Blake.
The spokeswoman said Victorville deputies with the assistance of K-9 handler Deputy J. Carroll and his gun apprehension dog Nina searched and cleared the school of any threats. The lockdown was lifted at 12:41 p.m.
The Victor Valley Union High School District released the following statements to parents:
“The investigation is ongoing; deputies are searching every room of the campus with specialized dogs. Students and staff are safe and no weapons have been found. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will update you when more information becomes available.”–VVUHSD
“The search of the campus has been completed with no weapons found. All students and staff are safe. The school day will proceed with students being released at the normal time. We are thankful for the quick response from the Sheriff’s Dept. Thank you for your cooperation and support.”–VVUHSD
On Thursday afternoon, parents with students at Cobalt Institute of Math and Science (CIMS) on Topaz Road in Victorville received the following message regarding an incident at the school.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Smoke from the Radford Fire burning near Big Bear is visible from the Victor Valley
-
Adelanto News2 days ago
Woman found dead outside bathroom at Richardson Park in Adelanto
-
All News1 day ago
Abrupt change in weather expected as hurricane Kay inches closer to So Cal
-
All News2 days ago
2 arrested after stealing a utility vehicle from Riverside Prep in Oro Grande
-
All News2 days ago
Soldier stationed at Fort Irwin arrested for possession of child porn after cyber tip
-
All News3 days ago
Transient arrested for burglary after resisting arrest in Lucerne Valley