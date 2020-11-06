All News
No foul play suspected in death of man found near car on Wednesday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found dead near a car Wednesday in Victorville.
On November 4, 2020, just before 4:00 pm., deputies responded to a medical aid call in the area of Cantina Drive and Osprey Lane.
Deputies along with medical aid arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.
A death investigation was conducted by deputies as they waited for the coroner to respond and transport the body.
Sheriff’s officials said there was no indication of foul play and had no other information available for release. The identity of the deceased male was not available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2 passengers killed in crash on National Trails Highway
-
All News6 days ago
No injuries reported after shooting on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Driver airlifted after crashing into traffic pole in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in fiery crash on National Trails Highway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
3 arrested at a Victorville hotel for multiple criminal violations, including child cruelty
-
All News3 days ago
24-year-old Arrested for Possession of Child Porn in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
4 injured in rollover crash on Stoddard Wells Rd in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
41-year-old transient arrested for commercial burglary in Victorville