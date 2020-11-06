No foul play suspected in death of man found near car on Wednesday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found dead near a car Wednesday in Victorville.

On November 4, 2020, just before 4:00 pm., deputies responded to a medical aid call in the area of Cantina Drive and Osprey Lane.

Deputies along with medical aid arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

A death investigation was conducted by deputies as they waited for the coroner to respond and transport the body.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no indication of foul play and had no other information available for release. The identity of the deceased male was not available.

