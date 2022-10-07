All News
No foul play found after homicide investigation at a home in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no foul play was found after a 36-year-old man died at a home in Victorville.
It happened on October 5, 2022, at about 10:30 am, in the 14900 block of Sorrel Road.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to the home for a report of an adult male not breathing.
“After the initial response, investigators with Specialized Investigations Division were requested to assist in the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.
The home was taped-off with yellow crime scene tape and a sheriff’s CSI truck was parked out front of the home for the length of the investigation.
Rodriguez said the Coroner’s Division responded and determined no signs of foul play were evident at the scene. “The cause and manner of death is to be determined through the autopsy process,” stated Rodriguez.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash on El Evado Road and Maverick Place in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Taverna in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: 3 killed, others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
2 men involved in an argument shoot each other multiple times in Adelanto
-
All News4 days ago
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in San Bernardino
-
All News6 days ago
VVUHSD works with Victorville PD to ensure safety after threatening graffiti found at CIMS
-
All News4 days ago
Apple Valley residential care facility owners arrested for abusing disabled residents
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Rancho Road in Adelanto