No foul play found after homicide investigation at a home in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no foul play was found after a 36-year-old man died at a home in Victorville.

It happened on October 5, 2022, at about 10:30 am, in the 14900 block of Sorrel Road.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to the home for a report of an adult male not breathing.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“After the initial response, investigators with Specialized Investigations Division were requested to assist in the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.

The home was taped-off with yellow crime scene tape and a sheriff’s CSI truck was parked out front of the home for the length of the investigation.

Rodriguez said the Coroner’s Division responded and determined no signs of foul play were evident at the scene. “The cause and manner of death is to be determined through the autopsy process,” stated Rodriguez.

