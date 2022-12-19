No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville.

It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the parking lot of the bar in a dark-colored Dodge Charger. He exited the car and approached a group of people.

“The male was armed with a gun and threatened to kill people, pointing the gun at multiple parties. He proceeded to point the gun at a vehicle and fired, hitting the hood,” stated Rodriguez.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located. Rodriguez confirmed no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

