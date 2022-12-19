All News
No arrest made after a shooting outside Ricky’s bar in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No arrests have been made after a shooting that occurred outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville.
It happened on December 17, 2022, at about 1:10 am, in the 13700 block of Hesperia Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Hispanic male arrived in the parking lot of the bar in a dark-colored Dodge Charger. He exited the car and approached a group of people.
“The male was armed with a gun and threatened to kill people, pointing the gun at multiple parties. He proceeded to point the gun at a vehicle and fired, hitting the hood,” stated Rodriguez.
The suspect fled the scene and was not located. Rodriguez confirmed no injuries were sustained during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
-
All News3 days ago
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
-
15 freeway4 days ago
Fatal Bus Rollover Crash on 15 Freeway prompts 5 helicopters to land; 1 dead several critical
-
All News5 days ago
VIDEO: Man flees Victorville Costco with cart of vacuum cleaners after pulling gun on employee
-
All News5 days ago
Person found dead in car in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia; police activity in area
-
Featured6 days ago
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
-
All News6 days ago
French Bulldog stolen from car broken into at Target parking lot in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia