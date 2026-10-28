Nine Suspects Linked To Sinaloa Cartel Arrested In San Bernardino Train Cargo Theft Investigation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Nine suspects connected to the Sinaloa Cartel were arrested after sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant in San Bernardino and recovered more than $333,000 in stolen retail merchandise, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrests happened Friday, October 16, 2026, after investigators with the Sheriff’s Department Rural Crime Task Force, with assistance from the Specialized Enforcement Division, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of East 35th Street.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation focused on an organized criminal network connected to the Sinaloa Cartel accused of targeting Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway trains during burglaries over the past 12 months.

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The suspects arrested were identified as Jose Navarrete, 24; Brian Iran Fontes-Carrillo, 27; Mauro Ruiz-Medina, 30; Pastor Pena-Lerma, 43; Alfredo Covarrubias-Navarrete, 24; Jose Alfredo Castillo-Baca, 24; Jose Ismael Palafox-Bernal, 18; Cesar Daniel Navarrete-Martinez, 31; and Cristian Erubiel Navarrete-Zapien, 23. All were listed by the Sheriff’s Department as residents of Mexico.

During the search, investigators recovered more than $333,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise, including JBL speakers, Logitech computer hardware, Victoria’s Secret merchandise, Nike shoes, New Balance shoes and Husky tools, according to the department.

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Authorities also seized four semiautomatic handguns, a drone used for surveillance, a large amount of cash, tools used to access train cargo containers, fentanyl suspected to be possessed for sale and four vehicles connected to recent train cargo burglaries, officials said.

The nine suspects were booked at the Central Detention Center on charges including conspiracy, theft of railroad property and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

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The Sheriff’s Department said investigators will continue working to identify and arrest additional suspects and recover stolen property.

Anyone with information about the crimes or those involved is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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