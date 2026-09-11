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Nine Drivers Arrested For DUI During Two Victorville Enforcement Operations

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:01 am | Sep. 11, 2026 Updated 11:01 am | Sep. 11, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Nine drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during two separate enforcement operations conducted by the Victorville Police Station.

The first operation was a DUI saturation patrol conducted Aug. 29, 2026, from approximately 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Deputies focused on identifying and apprehending drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Deputies conducted 21 traffic stops during the operation, resulting in one DUI arrest and one arrest for drug possession.

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Deputies also issued two citations to unlicensed drivers, five speeding citations and seven citations for other traffic violations.

A second operation was conducted Friday, Sept. 4, when deputies held a DUI safety checkpoint near Green Tree Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive in Victorville.

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Approximately 1,400 motorists were contacted during the checkpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The checkpoint resulted in seven DUI arrests, 30 citations for driving without a valid driver’s license and 22 vehicle tows.

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The Sheriff’s Department encouraged anyone who has consumed alcohol or used a substance that may impair their ability to drive to arrange for a sober driver or use an alternate form of transportation.

Funding for the enforcement programs was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:01 am | Sep. 11, 2026 Updated 11:01 am | Sep. 11, 2026
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