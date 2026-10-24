Nighttime Lane Closures Planned Near Silverado High School In Victorville Oct. 26–Nov. 20

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Nighttime utility work will reduce Cobalt Road to one open lane near Silverado High School from October 26 through November 20, with flaggers coordinating alternating traffic in both directions.

The work will take place between Arvila Drive and Palmdale Road from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, according to a written statement released October 22.

A contractor will perform the utility work on Cobalt Road in front of Silverado High School. Flaggers will be positioned at each end of the work zone to direct motorists through the remaining open lane.

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“Traffic will be maintained in both directions, with flaggers positioned at each end of the work zone to coordinate alternating traffic flow,” according to the statement.

Advance warning signs, traffic cones and delineators will be placed throughout the area to alert drivers and guide traffic through the construction zone.

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No detours are anticipated, and access will be maintained in both directions during nighttime construction. All lanes will reopen during daytime hours.

Motorists are urged to use caution and follow all flagger instructions when traveling through the area. Questions about the work can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

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