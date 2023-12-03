Night Work by SCE to Cause Lane Closures in Hesperia Near the I-15 for Two Weeks

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Southern California Edison (SCE) announced upcoming maintenance work on Main Street, near the 15 freeway in Hesperia that will require multiple lane closures over the next two weeks.

According to the officials, intermittent lane closures will be implemented on Main Street between Tamarisk Avenue and Pyrite Avenue.

The work is scheduled to take place during the nighttime hours, commencing from Tuesday night, December 5, through to Thursday night, December 7.

Additionally, the closures will occur again between Monday night, December 11, and Thursday night, December 14.

During these periods, the lane closures will be in effect from 7 pm until 4 am each day.

It is important for motorists to adhere to all posted signs and devices, as well as exercise caution while driving through these areas. Furthermore, it should be noted that the scheduled times are subject to change and may be extended or commence earlier. At times, two lanes may be simultaneously closed.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and reduce speed while approaching and driving through the designated roadwork zones.

Residents and commuters traversing Main Street in Hesperia should plan their travel accordingly, taking into account the anticipated lane closures for the next two weeks. Southern California Edison expresses its appreciation for the public’s understanding and cooperation during this essential maintenance period that aims to enhance the utility services in the area.

Copy URL URL Copied